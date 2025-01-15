Real Salt Lake acquire Mason Stajduhar from Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: Mason Stajduhar
- ORL receive: Up to $200k GAM, 2026 SuperDraft pick
Real Salt Lake have acquired goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar in a trade with Orlando City SC, the club announced Wednesday.
In exchange for Stajduhar, Orlando receive $50k in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and RSL's natural second-round 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick. The compensation could increase to $150k in future GAM if certain incentives are met before the conclusion of the 2028 MLS season.
"I’m super excited and grateful for the opportunity that (RSL CSO) Kurt Schmid and (head coach) Pablo Mastroeni are giving me here, and I’m looking forward to getting to work and making the most of the 2025 season,” Stajduhar said in a release. “RSL has a reputation as a very well-run organization, one with a family atmosphere, clearly a perennially successful club.
"RSL had a good season last year, I’m looking forward to contributing to an even better year in 2025."
Stajduhar, 27, was Orlando's longest-tenured player, having signed as the club's fourth-ever homegrown signing in 2015. He's featured predominately in a reserve role, appearing in 16 matches and recording three clean sheets with 52 saves.
“Mason has been a part of this club since the early days and, like our club, has grown greatly over those years,” said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.
“We want to thank him for his dedication over these last 10 years and, more importantly, for his trust in us and in the development pathway that we have here in Orlando. We wish him the best moving forward in his career.”
He joins an RSL goalkeeper group highlighted by incumbent starter Zac MacMath and homegrown product Gavin Beavers.
Salt Lake open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 19 against Costa Rican side CS Herediano in Concacaf Champions Cup play. The Claret and Cobalt kick off their MLS season on Feb. 22 with a road matchup at San Jose (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
