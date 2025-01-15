Real Salt Lake acquire Mason Stajduhar from Orlando City

Stajduhar, 27, was Orlando's longest-tenured player, having signed as the club's fourth-ever homegrown signing in 2015. He's featured predominately in a reserve role, appearing in 16 matches and recording three clean sheets with 52 saves.

“Mason has been a part of this club since the early days and, like our club, has grown greatly over those years,” said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.

“We want to thank him for his dedication over these last 10 years and, more importantly, for his trust in us and in the development pathway that we have here in Orlando. We wish him the best moving forward in his career.”