Real Salt Lake acquire Lukas Engel from Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired defender Lukas Engel from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old former Denmark youth international is signed through December 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 MLS season.

Engel spent 2025 on loan with FC Cincinnati, contributing six assists in 41 games across all competitions for the Orange and Blue.

Before his 2023 move to Middlesbrough, he played in his native Denmark with Kastrup BK, Fremad Amager, Vejle BK and Silkeborg IF.

"I’m obviously really happy and proud to have signed with Real Salt Lake. For me, this feels like the correct next step in my career," said Engel.

"The club has shown a lot of confidence in me, which is quite meaningful. After talking with the coaching staff, as well as [sporting director] Kurt Schmid, I strongly felt the ambition and the plan for the project. That really motivates me, and I’m excited to get started, work hard, and give everything I have for the team and the fans.”

Real Salt Lake kick off their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).