Raúl Ruidíaz: Seattle Sounders legend driven to "never settle for anything"

Raúl Ruidíaz ’s rubric is not complicated. There are no carve-outs for individual awards, for near-misses, for deep runs in competitions. For the Seattle Sounders FC forward, if he ends the year with a trophy, it’s a success. If not, he takes it hard.

“For me, a year in which you don’t win anything is a year lost. In a player’s career, it’s one less year. I don’t like to lose a year. It’s impossible. It’s a year of life for me. I don’t like it,” Ruidíaz told MLSsoccer.com this week. “I try to focus and help, put in my top effort, train at the max and try to get titles.

It might seem reductive, but that’s how he’s thought since winning a title with Universitario in Peru during his first season as a professional. It’s great he is now the all-time leading scorer for the Sounders. He’s happy to have individual recognition. But the point? The point is winning titles; a soccer player only gets so many chances.

“Right now, thinking about the long-term makes me a bit melancholy,” Ruidíaz said. “My dream right now is to be able to retire at 38, so we’re saying that I have four more years. But I’m not thinking about what’s going to happen next year. I’m thinking about the present and what I have guaranteed, which is this year with the Sounders.”

He also knows there’s a reason the feeling he gets after a barren season is more painful than previous stops in his career, whether in his native Peru, in Chile, or with Morelia in Mexico. As the years pass, Ruidíaz, who turns 34 in July, knows his window is narrowing.

“I know that with my attitude, my experience, my game, I’m going to help the Sounders win something or at least guide us on that path,” he said.

Ruidíaz is confident the team is focused on a goal that, for him, is “extremely clear”: Add more silverware to the cabinet – something he’s already done with MLS Cup 2019 and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League .

There was some noise that 2024 was headed toward being another wasted year for Ruidíaz and the Sounders after they started winless in their first five matches. After a win and a draw, though, with four goals from Ruidíaz helping the cause, the Sounders enter Saturday's Cascadia Cup clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in striking distance for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places with months to go until it’s safe to count any team out (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Final call?

Ruidíaz was hardly an unknown in Peru as a much younger man. There were nicknames and labels placed on him that would be tough for any player to live up to. “Little Messi” got thrown around, and he frequently found himself on lists of top prospects from South America well before highlight videos of teenagers were de rigueur on social media.

He debuted at age 19, thanks to manager Juan Reynoso, the first in a line of top managers that also includes Jorge Sampaoli, Roberto Hérnandez and Brian Schmetzer whom he’s worked with throughout his career. Typically, Ruidíaz recalls, a player would give interviews the day after, but he opted against speaking to the press

“They started killing me the next day, and from then on I took the posture where I said, 'I’m not going to pay attention to that. I’m going to remove myself from that because it doesn't interest me. I don’t think it’s important,’” Ruidíaz explained.

It’s the same tact he’s taking now, saying he hasn’t really heard media critics saying he’s too old or too unreliable after scoring five goals last season, the second in a row that saw him capped at 18 matches played amid injuries. Discourse even ensued last winter that his Designated Player contract, which lasts through 2024, was a weight on Seattle's roster.

“Now, it’s another year. I’m so focused, and I keep thinking that it’s my last year here, but I’m going to enjoy it in a different way. We’ve got a new training center, which honestly motivates you in a different way,” he said.