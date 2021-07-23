Qatar vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal

What to know: Qatar

Qatar are the invited guest at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and The Maroon made sure to extend their stay with an undefeated run to top Group D.

After opening the tournament with a wild 3-3 draw against Panama, the Qataris flexed their attacking muscle by scoring six more goals without conceding against Grenada and Honduras.

Ironically, this is the second meeting between these sides in less than a month. Qatar defeated El Salvador, 1-0, in a Gold Cup tuneup for both sides on July 4 in Croatia. Star forward Almoez Ali scored the lone goal in the 69th minute. The 24-year-old, who competes for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, has added two more goals in the Gold Cup to bring his total for the national team to 23 in just 43 appearances.