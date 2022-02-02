Qatar 2022 clinch scenarios an early reality for Canada in El Salvador road WCQ

Three games in seven days spanning three countries with contrasting climates is a challenge for anyone, but the Canadian men’s national team have navigated the situation incredibly well.

That is a significant amount of scenarios, so it’s unlikely that Canada mathematically clinch an automatic berth on Wednesday night (9 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+). But the fact it’s being discussed after Sunday's 2-0 win over the USMNT highlights how far the program has come over the last year.

Should the US men's national team , Panama and Costa Rica (who can also draw) lose their respective matches on Wednesday, coupled with a Canadian win in El Salvador, then Les Rouges will book their first World Cup spot since 1986.

In fact, Canada could become the first Concacaf nation to officially qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup if several results go their way come Matchday 11 of the Octagonal.

For Canada to clinch a spot in the World Cup on Wednesday night the following needs to happen: 🇨🇦 win (away to El Salvador) 🇺🇸 lose (home to Honduras) 🇵🇦 lose (away to Mexico) 🇨🇷 to not win (away to Jamaica)

Taking eight points from Mexico and the USMNT (home wins, road draws), exorcising the demons of San Pedro Sula by defeating Honduras on the road, and staying undefeated with the most goals scored and fewest conceded through 10 games was beyond any Canadian’s wildest dreams. It seems a matter of when, not if, World Cup qualification is achieved, even though the squad is having none of that chatter.

"I am not even allowing the players to talk about the table,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “We have just got to go into this with the same sort of attitude. Start again, El Salvador is a cup final. The second we take our eye off that and we start thinking about the math, I think that is the mentality that is going to hurt us."