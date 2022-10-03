Pulisic, McKennie calm (some) nerves after USMNT’s sour pre-World Cup window

Those words are likely to be ringing in the players’ ears for the next few weeks. Here’s a sampling of their weekend fortunes.

“What I told them was, these next weeks, use them to prepare, go back to your clubs, play your games, get strong, get fit,” said the coach of his message to the USMNT after last month’s twin bill of dour friendly performances, “and come to Qatar with an open mindset and the idea that we want to compete there.”

For better or for worse, the September international window is over, and it’s nothing but club soccer for the US men’s national team player pool from here until Gregg Berhalter makes his final roster decisions in the final days before the 2022 World Cup begins in November.

With the game tied at 1-1, CP10 embarked on a quick, slashing dribble from the left touchline on the stroke of full time before slotting a short pass to Conor Gallagher, who evaded a defender with a nasty little shimmy and laced a dipping drive past Vicente Guaita to bank a 2-1 CFC victory. (Chris Richards did not make Palace’s gameday squad as the center back recovers from the knock that kept him out of the USMNT’s September camp.)

Regular consumers of USMNT content will know quite well no Yank draws more discourse with his every move than Pulisic. His thus-far meager minutes with Chelsea this year will continue to be a subject of feverish scrutiny in the run-up to Qatar, and he logged a modest six minutes off the bench at Crystal Palace on Saturday after starting for the national team in last Tuesday’s 0-0 draw vs. Saudi Arabia.

It’s the first direct goal involvement of the club season for Pulisic, who has still started just one match for Chelsea. And it provides food for thought for new boss Graham Potter, who notably said he’s judging the Pennsylvanian on the here and now rather than what happened before his arrival.

“Really positive,” said Potter of his interactions with Pulisic. “He's an intelligent guy, articulate, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him has been good and positive, I'm not going to judge anybody on what has happened in the past, I'm going to make my own mind up. Football hopefully decides.”