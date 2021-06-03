Projected lineups: USA vs. Honduras, Nations League Semifinals

United States vs. Honduras
Thursday, June 3: Kick off 7:30 pm ET - watch on Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.