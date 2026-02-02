FC Dallas acquire goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DAL receive: Jonathan Sirois

Jonathan Sirois MTL receive: Up to $350k GAM

FC Dallas have acquired goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal, the clubs announced Monday.

In exchange for the 24-year-old Canadian international, Montréal receive $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $75,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if performance metrics are met.

Sirois has featured in 102 matches for Montréal (all competitions) since joining in 2023. During the 2025 regular season, he posted four clean sheets in 23 appearances.

“We’d like to thank Jonathan for his contributions to the Club,” said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo. “A product of our Academy, he fully embodies its mission, which is to develop and showcase local talent.

"His professionalism and commitment have been exemplary throughout his tenure. This is a good opportunity for him to continue progressing at the highest level. We wish him much success in the next steps of his career.”

Sirois adds depth alongside Dallas homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi after Maarten Paes was transferred to Dutch powerhouse Ajax.

Dallas begin their 2026 MLS season against Toronto FC on Feb. 21 (8:30 p.m. ET | Apple TV).