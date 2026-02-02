New England Revolution sign Carles Gil to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed captain Carles Gil to a contract extension through June 2028, the club announced Monday.

Entering his eighth season with the Revs, the 33-year-old Spanish midfielder has produced 49g/87a since his January 2019 arrival as a Designated Player from Deportivo La Coruña.

The club's all-time leader in assists (87) and goal contributions (136), Gil was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP during New England's then-record-breaking 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning season.

He's also a two-time Best XI selection (2019, 21), a three-time All-Star (2022, 23, 25) and earned MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021.

“As we prepare to transition to the league’s new summer-to-spring format, it was important that we revise the length of Carles’ contract to remove any uncertainty about his ability to complete the full 2027-28 season in New England,” said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

“We are glad to have Carles under contract for the next three seasons, and we look forward to watching him add to his legacy with the Revolution.”

New England begin their first season under incoming head coach Marko Mitrović on Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).