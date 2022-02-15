Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 

The Portland Timbers have unveiled their new secondary jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the Heritage Rose kit by adidas.
Heritage Rose kit
The Timbers’ “Heritage Rose” jersey features a dynamic, pink-forward colorway highlighted by a rose floral pattern across the front. The jersey base is rooted in “Vapour Pink,” with accents in “Victory Crimson” across the collar, shoulder and sleeve cuffs. The design is a vibrant, rose-themed kit – an ode to The Rose City.
The powerful pink aesthetic is the first of the club’s 15 MLS jerseys to sit outside their traditional color palette, and first in pink.
MLS is Back on February 26!