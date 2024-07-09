Portland Timbers transfer Dairon Asprilla to Atlético Nacional

Transfer Tracker

The Portland Timbers have transferred forward Dairon Asprilla to Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old returns to his native Colombia after a decade with the Timbers, with whom he posted 33g/20a in 203 regular-season appearances. He also tallied 4g/4a in 17 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches.

While in Portland, Asprilla won MLS Cup 2015 and helped them reach another two MLS Cups (2018, '21).

"While Dairon departs Portland, the impact he’s made during his time at the club will not be forgotten. He has provided Portland Timbers fans with some of the most memorable moments with his unique ability to do the unexpected," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"Dairon’s commitment, work ethic, and selfless character will be missed within our group. We want to wish Dairon all the best with this new opportunity, and we are grateful for all his contributions throughout the years."

Now led by head coach Phil Neville, Portland are fifth in the Western Conference with 33 points (9W-8L-6D). They last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021.

