Portland Timbers sign goalkeepers Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham

“We lost a very talented player in this position and in following the same philosophy that has helped this club over time, we have signed two quality goalkeepers to challenge for the starting role,” Timbers general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “Aljaz has been waiting for this opportunity and David has proven himself in this league. Our coaching staff is excited about these players, and we look forward to both of them continuing to show their talents with the team and in the league.”