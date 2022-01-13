Portland Timbers sign goalkeepers Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham

The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeepers Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham, the club announced Thursday.
Both players are signed through 2023, with Ivacic's contract including a club option for 2024. The signings come during an offseason that saw starting goalkeeper Steve Clark depart for Houston Dynamo FC in free agency.
“We lost a very talented player in this position and in following the same philosophy that has helped this club over time, we have signed two quality goalkeepers to challenge for the starting role,” Timbers general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “Aljaz has been waiting for this opportunity and David has proven himself in this league. Our coaching staff is excited about these players, and we look forward to both of them continuing to show their talents with the team and in the league.”
Ivacic returns to Portland, where's spent the last three seasons in a part-time role since joining from Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana. The 28-year-old has made seven appearances in MLS, starting four matches last year while making 21 saves.
The 32-year-old Bingham is an MLS veteran, with 181 career appearances across stints with the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy. He was San Jose's first-choice starter from 2015-2017 before joining the Galaxy, where he was between the posts for 85 more games from 2018-2020. For his career, Bingham has 46 shutouts.