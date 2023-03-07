Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Aljaz Ivacic portland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have agreed to a contract extension with goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, the club announced Tuesday.

Ivacic's new deal keeps him with Portland through the 2025 MLS season and includes a club option for 2026. The 29-year-old has been with the Timbers since 2019, joining the Pacific Northwest side from Slovenian PrvaLiga outfit NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

“Aljaz has shown his level of commitment and dedication since joining the club in 2019. He characterizes the type of person and professional that are important within the Portland Timbers organization, “ Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release. “Aljaz has continued to work tirelessly, and is fully deserving of this moment. We look forward to him being a part of the club for years to come.”

Ivacic is coming off his best MLS season, which saw him start all 32 of his appearances, posting six clean sheets and a league-high 112 saves. He earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors four times and was also given the club's Supporters' Player of the Year award.

“I’m extremely excited that Aljaz has signed a contract extension with the club. He has worked hard to earn his position within the team,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said. “We expect him to continue to showcase his great abilities this season and are excited to continue to see him grow with us."

Ivacic has yet to make an MLS appearance through Portland's first two MLS matches, with Savarese opting to start veteran David Bingham in a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in Matchday 1 and a 3-2 road defeat to LAFC in Matchday 2. Ivacic's extension could perhaps foreshadow a rotation between the two as the season progresses as the Timbers juggle their league season with multiple competitions (US Open Cup and the expanded Leagues Cup).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Portland Timbers Aljaz Ivacic Transfer Tracker

