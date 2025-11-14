Portland Timbers roster update: Crépeau enters free agency, Chara returns

Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will enter free agency as an out-of-contract player, the Portland Timbers announced Friday.

Crépeau spent 2024-25 with the Timbers. He played 15 games this past season, splitting time with James Pantemis before his fellow CanMNT goalkeeper took the starting role.

During his MLS career, Crépeau has played 144 matches across stints with CF Montréal, LAFC, Portland and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He's earned 28 caps with Canada and is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.

Meanwhile, Timbers legend Diego Chara had his contract option exercised and is slated to play a 16th season with the club. The 39-year-old midfielder has made a club-record 483 appearances (all competitions) since arriving in 2011 as Portland's first Designated Player.

Summer signings Felipe Carballo and Matías Rojas both had their contract options declined. Carballo was limited to two appearances before tearing his ACL, while Rojas scored once in eight matches.

Additionally, midfielder Cristhian Paredes (option declined) and center back Dario Župarić (out of contract) could leave the club. They've combined to make more than 400 appearances for Portland, with Paredes competing in the Rose City since 2018 and Župarić since 2020.

The Timbers are entering their third season under head coach Phil Neville. They finished eighth in the Western Conference (44 points) and lost in a Round One Best-of-3 Series to San Diego FC.

Contract options exercised (7)

David Ayala (M)

Diego Chara (M)

Gage Guerra (F)

Felipe Mora (F)

Trey Muse (GK)

James Pantemis (GK)

Ian Smith (D)

Contract options declined (3)

Felipe Carballo (M)

Cristhian Paredes (M)

Matías Rojas (M)

Out of contract (4)