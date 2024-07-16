Portland Timbers & Real Salt Lake players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 26 of the 2024 MLS season.
Portland players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Portland Timbers in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the seventh and 22nd minutes of their match against Real Salt Lake on July 13.
Portland have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to head coach Phil Neville and the club.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defenders Claudio Bravo, Miguel Araujo, Dario Zuparic and Juan Mosquera, midfielders Evander and Eryk Williamson, and forward Felipe Mora will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
RSL players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Real Salt Lake in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 22nd minute of their match against the Portland Timbers on July 13.
Salt Lake have violated the policy for the second time this season, and both head coach Pablo Mastroeni and the club have been fined undisclosed amounts.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defender Alexandros Katranis, midfielder Andrés Gómez and forward Cristian Arango will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Robinson fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of Cincinnati’s match against Charlotte FC on July 13.
Gregersen fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 55th minute of Atlanta’s match against CF Montréal on July 13.
Hinestroza fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew midfielder Marino Hinestroza an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Columbus’ match against LAFC on July 13.