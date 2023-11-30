Sebastián Blanco leaves Portland Timbers after seven seasons

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Exit

The Portland Timbers have moved on from an all-time great, confirming Thursday that club legend Sebastián Blanco won't return for the 2024 MLS season.

The 35-year-old Argentine playmaker departs after seven seasons in the Rose City. He was out of contract.

“I would like to extend my personal gratitude to Sebastián, and on behalf of everyone within the club, for his seven incredible years in Portland,” general manager Ned Grabavoy said. “Few players have made as great an impact on and off the field, and he will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest to ever wear the Green and Gold.