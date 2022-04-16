Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara sets MLS all-times fouls record

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Make room in the history books.

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara has become the all-time MLS leader for fouls committed with 759 (and counting).

The record-setting moment came during Saturday's match at PNC Stadium when the defensive midfielder fouled Houston Dynamo FC's Matias Vera, marking foul No. 757.

Chara, 36, captured the honor in just 318 matches, averaging 2.38 fouls per game. The previous record-holder was Kyle Beckerman, who recorded 756 fouls in 498 games (180 more than Chara).

Chara signed with Portland in 2011 as their first-ever Designated Player and has spent every moment of his MLS career in the Rose City. The Colombian has 12 goals and 27 assists in his legendary career and was a key piece during Portland's MLS Cup title run in 2015.

Below is a table showing the top five players with the most fouls committed in MLS history.

All-time fouls committed
Player
Fouls committed
Games played
1. Diego Chara
759
318
2. Kyle Beckerman
756
498
3. Jeff Larentowicz
618
437
4. Ricardo Clark
508
357
5. Osvaldo Alonso
505
342
Portland Timbers Diego Chara

Related Stories

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Portland Timbers 0
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Generation adidas Cup

Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3

Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3
Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2

Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
1:15

GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
2:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
4:24

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!