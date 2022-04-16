Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara sets MLS all-times fouls record

Make room in the history books.
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara has become the all-time MLS leader for fouls committed with 759 (and counting).
The record-setting moment came during Saturday's match at PNC Stadium when the defensive midfielder fouled Houston Dynamo FC's Matias Vera, marking foul No. 757.
Chara, 36, captured the honor in just 318 matches, averaging 2.38 fouls per game. The previous record-holder was Kyle Beckerman, who recorded 756 fouls in 498 games (180 more than Chara).
Chara signed with Portland in 2011 as their first-ever Designated Player and has spent every moment of his MLS career in the Rose City. The Colombian has 12 goals and 27 assists in his legendary career and was a key piece during Portland's MLS Cup title run in 2015.
Below is a table showing the top five players with the most fouls committed in MLS history.
|
Player
|
Fouls committed
|
Games played
|
1. Diego Chara
|
759
|
318
|
2. Kyle Beckerman
|
756
|
498
|
3. Jeff Larentowicz
|
618
|
437
|
4. Ricardo Clark
|
508
|
357
|
5. Osvaldo Alonso
|
505
|
342