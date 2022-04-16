Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara sets MLS all-times fouls record

Chara, 36, captured the honor in just 318 matches, averaging 2.38 fouls per game. The previous record-holder was Kyle Beckerman, who recorded 756 fouls in 498 games (180 more than Chara).

Chara signed with Portland in 2011 as their first-ever Designated Player and has spent every moment of his MLS career in the Rose City. The Colombian has 12 goals and 27 assists in his legendary career and was a key piece during Portland's MLS Cup title run in 2015.