Portland Timbers, Dairon Asprilla flipping the script with push above playoff line

“I think once you start getting good results and the belief grows and the competition grows within the team as well because now we have more players that are available,” Savarese said. “The [injured] guys now have been participating so they're pushing each other and that makes us be a better team.”

“He’s been better. I saw him in practice being better, every time he’s come into the games he’s shown more,” Savarese said. "I don’t think he started the same way that he played last year, but I've seen a change back again, I’ve seen the effort he needed to put back in and i felt very comfortable and confident to play him from the beginning and he repaid with the work and he repaid with the perfect goal that we needed at that particular time to get the team with the belief that we were having in the second half.”