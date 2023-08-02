Portland Timbers acquire Brazilian winger Antony

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have again utilized the U22 Initiative in the international transfer market, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Brazilian winger Antony from Portuguese side FC Arouca.

The 21-year-old, not to be confused with the Manchester United star who goes by the same name, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Antony joins Portland after tallying eight goals and three assists in 63 all-competition appearances for Arouca. He helped his former club finish fifth in the 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign, behind traditional powerhouses like Sporting and Porto.