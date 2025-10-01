Playoff bound! Chicago Fire end postseason drought with Miami upset

For the first time since 2017, the Chicago Fire are going to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"For us, it's about continuing to build a strong team that can win."

"It was an objective of ours to reach the playoffs. We achieved it with two games left, so that's nice," Berhalter told MLS Season Pass after the result that ended the league's longest postseason drought.

Not only was Tuesday night's performance thrilling on its own - five different Fire players got on the scoreboard as the visitors withstood a pair of Miami rallies before pulling away with two late goals - but a milestone for the club undergoing a massive transformation under first-year head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Chicago rolled to their first postseason berth in nearly a decade in style, taking down Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a breathtaking 5-3 win at Chase Stadium.

"We need to perform well in our last two games and see if we can keep climbing the table."

"To reach one of your objectives is a nice accomplishment, but I can't emphasize enough that we need more," Berhalter said in his post-match conference.

That's the goal for Berhalter and Co. ahead of their final two games of the regular season.

After a rocky start to the 2025 season, the Fire have found their footing. They've won seven of their last 10 matches to secure a Wild Card spot and can even contend for a possible bye to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

"It's an amazing feeling," Gutiérrez said. "I think we've been in rough paths throughout these past years, and for me, being with the team and being through all these struggles and finally seeing that we've reached what we wanted to do in such a long time.

Reynolds put the Fire ahead with a tap-in the 80th minute, and Gutiérrez iced the result three minutes later with an emphatic laser from outside the box.

Poetically, with the game tied 3-3 late in the second half, the Fire's two decisive goals came from homegrowns: Justin Reynolds and Brian Gutiérrez.

For Gutiérrez, the achievement was particularly gratifying.

The 22-year-old has been with the Fire since 2015, moving up the academy ranks before making his first-team debut in 2020. Now in his sixth season as a professional, Gutiérrez is desperate to see his hometown club return to its former glory.

"I think it's an honor and a privilege for all of us," Gutiérrez reflected on his first-ever trip to the playoffs. "I think we go out and say the same thing, that being all from Chicago and representing your hometown is a dream come true.