Pineda: Atlanta United "working very hard" on another transfer reinforcement

The former Seattle Sounders FC assistant coach did say that Atlanta are exploring how to fill their open U22 Initiative slot. Central midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra carry that roster tag, with the third spot open after forward Erik Lopez ’s wintertime loan to Argentine Primera División side Banfield.

“We have enough competition, that's what I want to get,” Pineda said. “Always the ability to push the starter with another player that can also be a starter in certain points of the season, and that already happened after 13 games. I think everyone played at least one minute, and that's [uncommon]. That speaks very high about the way we build the roster and the types of players we have.”