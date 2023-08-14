Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami: "Blue collar" meets "glitz and glamour"

Walk the halls of the YSC Academy, home of the Philadelphia Union ’s youth academy and affiliated high school in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and you might spot a photo from a 2013 MLS match between the Union and their I-95 rivals the New York Red Bulls .

It captures a moment in which all 10 of Philly’s field players are congregating to celebrate a goal, while former RBNY Designated Player and global icon Thierry Henry walks away in the foreground. Union minority owner/investor Richie Graham, the architect and primary financier of the YSC project, has been known to point to the pic to illustrate the bedrock principle of Philly’s interpretation of the “Play Your Kids” movement: To build a homegrown-centered club whose entire starting XI costs less to develop than that single DP on the right – and can beat that DP’s team.

A decade on, the Union’s vision has come full circle as Lionel Messi, already arguably one of the most transcendent DPs MLS has ever seen, leads Inter Miami CF into a packed Subaru Park for Tuesday night’s Leagues Cup semifinal clash (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“It's incredible for our league. It's incredible for our sport,” said Philly head coach Jim Curtin during Monday’s matchday-1 press conference. “We have an opportunity here in Subaru Park to play against the greatest player in the history of our sport, the Michael Jordan, if you will, of our sport, [who’s] still playing in his prime and dominating games.”

While some hoped this game would be moved to Lincoln Financial Field, the NFL-sized future World Cup venue near the city center, to maximize crowd size, the Union prefer the comforts of home in riverside Chester, Pennsylvania’s oldest city (dating back to 1644) and one of the more blue-collar locales in a region that prides itself on industrial grit.

“I never in my life would think that literally the hottest ticket of the summer would be – maybe outside of Taylor Swift, for all the Swifties out there – the hottest ticket of the summer would be in Chester, with the Philadelphia Union playing Lionel Messi,” wisecracked Curtin.