Philadelphia Union sign Quinn Sullivan to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old US youth international is coming off a breakout season and has 10g/13a in 94 career matches. He initially turned pro with Philly ahead of their 2021 season.
"Quinn had a breakout season this year, showing how high his potential ceiling can be," said sporting director Ernst Tanner. "As one of only two players to appear in every regular season match, his growing importance to the club is clear. He stepped up with versatility and maturity this season, playing wherever he was needed. We’re happy to have come to an agreement to keep him with the Union for the coming years."
This year, Sullivan placed No. 8 on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. He now plays alongside his younger brother, Cavan.
Internationally, Sullivan was a key part of the United States' quarterfinal run at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Philadelphia are coming off a 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, having missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
