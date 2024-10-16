Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign Jeremy Rafanello to contract extension

RafanelloContractExt
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Wednesday.

Rafanello, 24, has 0g/1a in 15 all-competition appearances with the Union. He's also played 24 times for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.

"In his two seasons with the Union, Jeremy has remained dedicated to his growth and development as a player," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

"He has stepped up in pivotal matches and remains ready when called upon. His increased minutes on field this season are a testament to his work ethic, and we are happy to be able to reward him with a new contract."

The former US youth international originally signed with Philadelphia in August 2022. He graduated from their YSC Academy in 2018.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Jeremy Rafanello Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Columbus Crew sign Max Arfsten to contract extension 
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to new contract
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
More News
More News
Columbus Crew sign Max Arfsten to contract extension 
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Max Arfsten to contract extension 
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 38

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 38
Who will claim the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots?

Who will claim the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots?
MVP Power Rankings: Can Cucho Hernández beat Lionel Messi?
Voices: Sam Jones

MVP Power Rankings: Can Cucho Hernández beat Lionel Messi?
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Is Messi the 2024 MLS MVP?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Is Messi the 2024 MLS MVP?
Video
Video
DC United's Christian Benteke on Golden Boot pace
1:15
Quicker Stats

DC United's Christian Benteke on Golden Boot pace
Twellman's Takes: What now for Toronto FC & Lorenzo Insigne?
1:27
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: What now for Toronto FC & Lorenzo Insigne?
Twellman's Takes: How strong is Lionel Messi's MVP case?
0:47
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: How strong is Lionel Messi's MVP case?
WATCH: Best in West?! LAFC eye top seed with last-gasp win
7:13

WATCH: Best in West?! LAFC eye top seed with last-gasp win