Philadelphia Union sign Jeremy Rafanello to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Wednesday.

Rafanello, 24, has 0g/1a in 15 all-competition appearances with the Union. He's also played 24 times for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.

"In his two seasons with the Union, Jeremy has remained dedicated to his growth and development as a player," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

"He has stepped up in pivotal matches and remains ready when called upon. His increased minutes on field this season are a testament to his work ethic, and we are happy to be able to reward him with a new contract."

The former US youth international originally signed with Philadelphia in August 2022. He graduated from their YSC Academy in 2018.