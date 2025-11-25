Philadelphia Union sign Indiana Vassilev to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed midfielder Indiana Vassilev to a new contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

In February, Philadelphia acquired the 24-year-old from St. Louis CITY SC. He had a career-best year with nine goal contributions (5g/4a) in 31 matches, helping the Union capture their second-ever Supporters’ Shield trophy.

"Indiana was able to join the team and make an immediate and important impact this year," said Union head coach Bradley Carnell. "His work rate, aggressiveness and versatility have made him a key contributor in the midfield and an essential piece to the team’s success this season.

"Beyond his performance on the pitch, Indiana’s team-first mindset off the field greatly strengthened the culture in the locker room. We’re confident in his continued growth and the contributions he can continue to make in the coming years."

Before coming to MLS in 2021, initially with Inter Miami CF, Vassilev played for English Premier League side Aston Villa.