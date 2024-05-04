Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029, the club announced Saturday.

Rick has played in 27 matches for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Union II. Before getting a first-team contract, the 18-year-old US youth international was signed to four short-term agreements for Union matches.

“Andrew has made notable strides in his growth and development during his time playing with the Academy and Union II,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He’s shown his ability to step up in big moments and keep his composure.

“As we add depth to our goalkeeping unit, he’ll have the opportunity to continue working with and learning from the top talents in our league and we feel confident he’ll be ready when called upon.”

A longtime standout in the Union Academy, Rick helped secure a U-17 title at the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup and earned a spot in the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. He continued his success in the U-17 2023 Generation adidas Cup, earning a shutout victory in the championship match.

Rick joins a Philly goalkeeper unit that’s led by Andre Blake, the only three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honoree. Oliver Semmle and Holden Trent help add depth to the position.

