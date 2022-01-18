Philadelphia Union sign defender Jack Elliott to long-term extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Philadelphia Union have signed center back Jack Elliott to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
Elliott, 26, is secured long-term after Philadelphia signed fellow center back Jakob Glesnes to a contract extension earlier this offseason as well.
“Over his five seasons with the Union, Jack has developed and proven himself to be one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “His combination of size and skill has been a key component to the team’s continued growth and success, consistently leading the Union to be one of the top teams with the fewest goals allowed in the league. Recently, Jack showed his positional versatility and helped us overcome unprecedented challenges to make the deepest playoff run in our club’s history.”
Elliott joined Philadelphia in 2017 via the SuperDraft after playing at West Virginia University. He has eight goals and three assists in 131 MLS regular-season appearances (122 starts).
During the 2021 season, as Philadelphia made the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Elliott earned MLS Teams of the Week presented by Audi honors on four occasions.