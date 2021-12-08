Transfer Tracker

Jakob Glesnes signs extension with Philadelphia Union through 2024

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Center back Jakob Glesnes has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia Union through the 2024 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The Norwegian defender played every minute of the 2021 regular season, supplying three goals and two assists. He also scored a memorable game-winner, the latest in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, that sent Philly to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“In his first season with the Union, Jakob proved he was capable of becoming a top player in Major League Soccer and in his second season he has delivered on his promise and is now one of the best defenders in the league,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. 

“His front-foot defense and ability to progress the ball out of defense have been crucial to the team’s success over the past two seasons, as the backline allowed the fewest goals in the league in 2020 and remained a top unit in 2021. His development on the pitch and natural leadership abilities have solidified the importance of keeping him in Philadelphia.”

The 27-year-old Glesnes, signed two seasons ago from Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset Toppfotball, has formed a strong partnership with Jack Elliott in defense. 

Since coming stateside, he’s helped the Union win the 2020 Supporters’ Shield and reach the 2021 Concacaf Champions League semifinals.

For his MLS career to date, Glesnes has four goals and two assists across 53 appearances (51 starts).

