Jakob Glesnes signs extension with Philadelphia Union through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Center back Jakob Glesnes has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia Union through the 2024 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The Norwegian defender played every minute of the 2021 regular season, supplying three goals and two assists. He also scored a memorable game-winner, the latest in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, that sent Philly to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“In his first season with the Union, Jakob proved he was capable of becoming a top player in Major League Soccer and in his second season he has delivered on his promise and is now one of the best defenders in the league,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.