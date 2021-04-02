Philadelphia Union re-sign veteran defender Aurelien Collin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed veteran defender Aurelien Collin, the club announced Friday.

Collin, 35, returns to add depth to central defense. He has spent the last two seasons with Philly, making six appearances. Prior to signing with the Union, Collin featured for Sporting KC, Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls.

“We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Aurelien and welcome him back to our roster for the 2021 season,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “His veteran presence has been invaluable for the club and we appreciate the guidance and knowledge he brings to our young team.”

Collin is likely to serve as a depth piece behind regulars Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes and Stuart Findlay in central defense. He was named MLS Cup MVP in 2013, anchoring SKC's defense en route to the trophy. Collin was named to MLS Best XI in 2012.