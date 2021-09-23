Philadelphia Union not intimidated by Atlanta United in East six-pointer

The Eastern Conference picture in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs is jumbled and blurry. But over the next few weeks, its features will inevitably come into focus.

The New England Revolution have long separated themselves from the pack and are a distant 15 points ahead. Nashville SC are beginning to create some distance in second place as well, five points in front of New York City FC in third. But then the gap between the Cityzens and 10th-place Columbus Crew SC is only eight points. Three of the eight clubs in that mix won't have a playoff chair when the music stops after Decision Day on November 7.

Of course, the teams out East jockeying for playoff survival and seedings would prefer to follow Nashville in their climb above the ruckus. The Philadelphia Union, sitting in seventh place though holding a game in hand over all teams near them, have their sights on that.

“Do you want to be a team that separates now and put together a little win streak that gets you away from the dangerous pack, or do you want to be a team relying on help?" Curtin asked rhetorically during a virtual press conference Thursday. "[To be in a position where] a bad referee call, a decision that doesn’t go your way? You want to take care of business and be in that playoff picture before you get to Decision Day.”

The Union have a big test this Saturday as they aim to string together a few wins in a row.

Philadelphia host red-hot Atlanta United (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter), who are a point above the Union after climbing from far below the playoff line under interim head coach Rob Valentino and then new hire Gonzalo Pineda.

Atlanta have finally unlocked an attack living up to its price tag, with $12 million summer addition Luiz Araujo immediately providing a boost to the group, and Ezequiel Barco in the best form of his MLS career.