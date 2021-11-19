Philadelphia Union hunting Audi MLS Cup Playoffs redemption after 2020 exit

“I don’t understand what we were doing, but we just weren’t ourselves,” said Bedoya. “We just were not ourselves. Our game is meant to be transition quick, one, two touches, play, pass and move, keeping it simple. We didn't do any of that in the first half. It was ridiculous.

Just weeks after hoisting the Supporters’ Shield, their first-ever major trophy, the Philadelphia Union had fumbled away their Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign before it had really even begun, conceding two goals in five first-half minutes to fall 2-0 to the visiting New England Revolution at Subaru Park in the postseason’s Round One. And their veteran leader, sounding equal parts hurt, angry and embarrassed, had to step in front of the cameras and lament the untimely demise of the best season in club history.

That disappointment is now a year gone and somewhat mollified by the Revs’ subsequent, and dominant, march to this year’s Shield, supplanting Philly in that honor. But the pain remains down there under the surface, a memory head coach Jim Curtin can use as kindling to help fire up his squad as they prepare to open this year’s playoffs with a visit from the New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon, another Eastern Conference Round One game (2:30 pm ET | MLSsoccer.com & App, Univision, TUDN).

“Look, last year, it's in the past first and foremost. But I've talked about it openly,” Curtin told reporters in a Thursday media availability. “A lot of things aligned in a tough way for us last year, where we had the long layoff [as the No. 1 seed], you had a New England team that I think has proven this year to be pretty darn good – they were just starting to peak and they were getting all their guys healthy at a difficult time. We beat them five times in the regular season, but when it mattered most, we didn't get the job done, and that's the easiest way I can put it.

“While you have the euphoria of a first trophy, you have the disappointment of a first-round exit,” he later added. “That's kind of the unique thing about MLS – just when you think you've reached the top, you get kicked back down.”

The Union are just one among many Shield winners over the decades to learn that the award means only so much in the postseason; only eight regular-season champs have even reached that year’s MLS Cup final, much less won it. Now they hope the experience has made them a more formidable foe in this win-or-else landscape.