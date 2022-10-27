Philadelphia Union eager to put new stamp on playoff rematch with NYCFC

The rematch is on as New York City FC travel to Subaru Park on Sunday (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in US; TSN 2, TVA Sports in Canada) to play the Philadelphia Union for a 2022 MLS Cup berth in a repeat of last year's Eastern Conference Final.

For the hosts, who were missing a chunk of their starting lineup last time around due to a Covid-19 outbreak, round two against the eventual 2021 champions feels more like a fresh start than a retread.

“Look, a lot will get made about the revenge from last year, or this or that,” said Union head coach Jim Curtin. “But it’s two different teams. A lot of the rosters have changed. The coaching has changed on both sides in terms of the head coach [for NYCFC] and the assistant [for Philadelphia]. Last year is last year and this a new opportunity for us.”

“A lot of guys missed the game,” said Curtin. “Ale Bedoya missed it as the captain, Jakob Glesnes, who I remember screaming when he had to leave the building because he tested positive. So we were literally losing guys as the day went on. Andre missed it and then Jack Elliott and it became difficult.