Philadelphia Union cult hero Ilsinho announces retirement

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Ilsinho, one of the most impactful substitutes in Major League Soccer history, announced his retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday.

The Brazilian midfielder forged a reputation for being a super sub during his six years in MLS, all of which were spent with the Philadelphia Union. Head coach Jim Curtin even once called Ilsinho the best attacking talent he’s ever worked with.

The 36-year-old earned club legend status with the Union also because of his wizardry on the ball. Ilsinho had 22 goals and 20 assists in 130 career regular-season matches, coming off the bench in his last four seasons after being a two-year starter following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

In his native Brazil, Ilsinho played for Palmeiras, São Paulo and Internacional.

Philadelphia Union Ilsinho

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Nashville reach summit, Galaxy & Red Bulls soar after Week 2
Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2
2022 offseason transfer grades for all 28 MLS clubs
More News
More News
Charlotte FC acquire Derrick Jones in trade with Houston Dynamo FC
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire Derrick Jones in trade with Houston Dynamo FC
Philadelphia Union cult hero Ilsinho announces retirement

Philadelphia Union cult hero Ilsinho announces retirement
New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund donates $20,000 to grassroots organizations
MLS WORKS

New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund donates $20,000 to grassroots organizations
Should LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela? Or are injury issues too problematic?
Extratime

Should LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela? Or are injury issues too problematic?
Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room
The Call Up

Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room
Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club León | March 09, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club León | March 09, 2022
GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 90th minute
0:56

GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 90th minute
Fredy Montero brace leaves Seattle Sounders cruising in CCL
1:27

Fredy Montero brace leaves Seattle Sounders cruising in CCL
GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
0:54

GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
More Video