Philadelphia Union cult hero Ilsinho announces retirement

Ilsinho , one of the most impactful substitutes in Major League Soccer history, announced his retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday.

The Brazilian midfielder forged a reputation for being a super sub during his six years in MLS, all of which were spent with the Philadelphia Union. Head coach Jim Curtin even once called Ilsinho the best attacking talent he’s ever worked with.

The 36-year-old earned club legend status with the Union also because of his wizardry on the ball. Ilsinho had 22 goals and 20 assists in 130 career regular-season matches, coming off the bench in his last four seasons after being a two-year starter following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.