Charlotte FC sign English defender Harry Toffolo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed English defender Harry Toffolo through the 2028 season with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was a free agent after last competing for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
Since developing in Norwich City's academy, Toffolo has recorded 17 goals and 43 assists in 326 first-team appearances spanning numerous clubs.
A former England youth international, Toffolo's longest stints were at Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Nottingham Forest.
"Harry is a very experienced defender that fits the profile we were looking for as a long-term solution at the left back position," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"His wealth of playing experience in England’s Premier League, the world’s most competitive league, and leadership as a player will help bolster our defense as we prepare for the end of this season and beyond."
Charlotte are in their second season under English manager Dean Smith, whose coaching stops included Leicester City, Norwich City and Aston Villa before coming to MLS.
At the Leagues Cup break, the Crown are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 38 points (12W-11L-2D). They're eyeing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
