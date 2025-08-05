Charlotte FC sign English defender Harry Toffolo

Charlotte FC have signed English defender Harry Toffolo through the 2028 season with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after last competing for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Since developing in Norwich City's academy, Toffolo has recorded 17 goals and 43 assists in 326 first-team appearances spanning numerous clubs.

A former England youth international, Toffolo's longest stints were at Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Nottingham Forest.

"Harry is a very experienced defender that fits the profile we were looking for as a long-term solution at the left back position," said general manager Zoran Krneta.