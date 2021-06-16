Philadelphia Union, 2020 MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin agree to contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The Philadelphia Union and head coach Jim Curtin have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Curtin led the Union to the 2020 Supporters Shield, the club's first ever trophy, and was named 2020 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. Curtin has been the Union head coach since 2014 and is the second-longest serving head coach in MLS.

“Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league. He has led this team to new heights year after year,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “Jim remains committed and passionate about winning trophies as well as the development of our young players. Under his coaching, the club has broken multiple records, won their first trophy, and has seen two young Homegrown players transfer to Europe and secure regular USMNT appearances. He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more and we are delighted to extend his contract.”

Curtin is the all-time Union leader in total wins, regular season wins, playoff wins, and matches coached for the Union. The Pennsylvania native began his coaching career with the Union academy in 2010. He became a Union assistant coach in 2012 before taking over as head coach in 2014. He led the club to three US Open Cup finals as well.

The Union have cultivated a culture in which they develop young players and give them a chance in the first team, with Curtin a driving force in that ethos. Under Curtin's guidance, the club have developed the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and plenty of other academy graduates and undervalued imports alike.

A former MLS All-Star central defender, Curtin became the fifth MLS player all-time to win Supporters’ Shield as both a player and a head coach.

Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Jim Curtin has unfinished business with Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union replace FC Dallas as top-ranked youth club by SoccerWire
Philadelphia Union sign free agent defender Alvas Powell

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Octagonal is beautiful: Why 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying format should be celebrated
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Octagonal is beautiful: Why 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying format should be celebrated
Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move
Transfer Tracker

Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move
Jim Curtin has unfinished business with Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Jim Curtin has unfinished business with Philadelphia Union
Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit
Extratime

Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit
Christian Pulisic tells Trevor Noah about inspiring his hometown MLS NEXT youth club
MLS NEXT

Christian Pulisic tells Trevor Noah about inspiring his hometown MLS NEXT youth club
Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City amid "extra noise" swirling about potential transfer

Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City amid "extra noise" swirling about potential transfer
More News
Video
Video
Jonathan Mensah on Historic Crew Stadium Final Match
1:24

Jonathan Mensah on Historic Crew Stadium Final Match
Jonathan Mensah on Juneteenth and Conversations with Teammates
4:11

Jonathan Mensah on Juneteenth and Conversations with Teammates
Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
49:25

Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
4:46

Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.