Philadelphia Union, 2020 MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin agree to contract extension

Curtin led the Union to the 2020 Supporters Shield , the club's first ever trophy, and was named 2020 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year . Curtin has been the Union head coach since 2014 and is the second-longest serving head coach in MLS.

“Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league. He has led this team to new heights year after year,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “Jim remains committed and passionate about winning trophies as well as the development of our young players. Under his coaching, the club has broken multiple records, won their first trophy, and has seen two young Homegrown players transfer to Europe and secure regular USMNT appearances. He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more and we are delighted to extend his contract.”