Philadelphia Union, 2020 MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin agree to contract extension

The Philadelphia Union and head coach Jim Curtin have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.
Curtin led the Union to the 2020 Supporters Shield, the club's first ever trophy, and was named 2020 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. Curtin has been the Union head coach since 2014 and is the second-longest serving head coach in MLS.
“Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league. He has led this team to new heights year after year,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “Jim remains committed and passionate about winning trophies as well as the development of our young players. Under his coaching, the club has broken multiple records, won their first trophy, and has seen two young Homegrown players transfer to Europe and secure regular USMNT appearances. He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more and we are delighted to extend his contract.”
Curtin is the all-time Union leader in total wins, regular season wins, playoff wins, and matches coached for the Union. The Pennsylvania native began his coaching career with the Union academy in 2010. He became a Union assistant coach in 2012 before taking over as head coach in 2014. He led the club to three US Open Cup finals as well.
The Union have cultivated a culture in which they develop young players and give them a chance in the first team, with Curtin a driving force in that ethos. Under Curtin's guidance, the club have developed the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and plenty of other academy graduates and undervalued imports alike.
A former MLS All-Star central defender, Curtin became the fifth MLS player all-time to win Supporters’ Shield as both a player and a head coach.