Phil Neville: Inter Miami CF in a "miles better place" for 2022 MLS season

Head coach Phil Neville freely admitted as much on Thursday's MLS is Back media call, coming off a 2021 season that saw Inter Miami miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. But after an offseason that has featured more roster turnover than any club in the league, Neville feels confident their squad is ready to flip the script.

Summed together, it provides Miami with what Neville described as a clean slate heading into 2022.

"We had to take a risk," Neville said. "Me and Chris knew that well into the season that we had to make real big changes, we couldn't just split the squad with one or two players – we had to send a strong, strong statement. Why? Because the first two years wasn't good enough. It wasn't acceptable from the top down to the very bottom. So we had to make major changes to get what we wanted. We had the full backing of the ownership. [Sporting director] Chris Henderson was phenomenal in terms of his experience of how to rebuild a roster.