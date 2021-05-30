Peter Vermes: It's time to give Gianluca Busio more credit

“This guy is amazing,” said Gadi Kinda , the recipient of a Busio pass for his 65th-minute winner, the third goal in a 14-minute span. “He plays every game better than his last game. I've never seen a 19-year-old play like this. I love to see him play. He's a top-level player.”

“Anywhere on the field, I want to help the team. Wherever they need me, I'm going to play,” he said. “I’ve been playing really well at the 6 right now and I'll continue to play that way. I enjoy every position on the field, really. Stepping on the field is good for me right now. I think I've done really well at the 6 so far and I just want to help the team win games. That's what has been happening lately and I don't want to change anything right now. I'm happy where I'm at.