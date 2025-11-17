Pedro Gallese, César Araújo depart Orlando City: Year-end roster decisions

Orlando City will have a new starting goalkeeper in 2026, as club legend Pedro Gallese is out of contract and eligible for free agency.

Gallese joined Orlando in 2020 and featured in 201 matches (all competitions). The Peruvian international set club records in minutes played (18,188), saves (568), wins (89) and clean sheets (57).

César Araújo is also out of contract after the 2025 season. The Uruguayan midfielder was a consistent presence during his four seasons with the Lions, contributing 4g/5a in 115 regular-season appearances.

Araújo's midfield partner, Wilder Cartagena, recently signed a new deal after his contract expired. The Peruvian international missed the 2025 season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Defender Kyle Smith is out of contract, while club captain Robin Jansson had his option declined. However, the Lions remain in discussions with both players regarding potential returns for 2026.

In 2025, Orlando finished fourth in Leagues Cup and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season under head coach Oscar Pareja. They fell to Chicago Fire FC, 3-1, in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game.

Contract options exercised (7)

Iván Angulo (F)

Eduard Atuesta (M)

Alex Freeman (D)

Joran Gerbet (M)

Martín Ojeda (M)

Tyrese Spicer (F)

Yutaro Tsukada (F)

Contract options declined (3)

Favian Loyola (F)

Carlos Mercado (GK)

Shak Mohammed (M)

Out of contract (3)

César Araújo (M)

Wilder Cartagena (M)

Pedro Gallese (GK)

In discussions (2)