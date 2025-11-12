Orlando City sign Wilder Cartagena to new contract 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City have signed midfielder Wilder Cartagena to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Peruvian international originally joined Orlando in 2022 on loan before a permanent move. He has 3g/3a in 80 appearances.

Cartagena missed Orlando's entire 2025 campaign after suffering an Achilles tendon injury in preseason. He's earned 40 caps with Peru and featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Wilder is one of those players who brings so much more than just his performance on the pitch," said general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira.

"He’s a true leader in our locker room; someone our players look to both in moments of intensity and in everyday preparation. His experience at the international level and his commitment to excellence make everyone around him better.

"We’re proud to have him back – he was missed in our 2025 campaign – and know he’ll continue to be a driving force in our pursuit of success and championships."