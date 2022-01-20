Paul Arriola addresses his fateful offseason as World Cup looms

“This is the most important year of my career and I'm, like most players, always looking for the best opportunity and situation to be the most successful,” Arriola told reporters in an online media availability. “I still have a great relationship with D.C. I'm still currently a D.C. United player. So if things were to move on, then obviously it'll be mutual. And if not, I'll be at training camp as soon as [USMNT] camp is over and ready to roll.”

It’s still unclear where Paul Arriola will call home in 2022, with trade and transfer rumors swirling around the 26-year-old winger. On Wednesday he confessed that he isn’t in full control of the situation, leaving him to focus on what’s before him as he and the rest of the US men’s national team 's domestic-based contingent complete their January camp in Phoenix, Ariz.

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert has reported on many of the twists and turns in the chase for Arriola, who has proved a sought-after commodity both within MLS and beyond with FC Dallas, Charlotte FC and Mexican giants Club América leading the pack.

The most recent news suggests that FCD – whose new coach Nico Estevez worked with Arriola as a USMNT assistant – have gained pole position, though as of this writing nothing is yet official. In the meantime, the player himself must maintain his place in the core of Gregg Berhalter’s squad ahead of the final countdown to the United States’ massive trio of World Cup qualifiers at month’s end, despite the challenge of maintaining peak fitness through the MLS offseason.

“Look, it's obviously a complicated one,” said Arriola. “The best thing that people have done for me is given their advice. No one has put pressure on me to do one thing or the other, which is the beauty of it all. Obviously, I can only control so much and the clubs can control as much as they can as well.