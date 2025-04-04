Patrick Agyemang breakout coming? Charlotte host Nashville in high-stakes clash

Charlotte FC aim to take another step forward as they welcome Nashville SC to Bank of America Stadium in one of MLS Matchday 7’s showcase fixtures on Saturday afternoon (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), and Patrick Agyemang might hold the key.

“Patrick comes straight from college. So we're still coaching Patrick, and he's very coachable, wants to learn, wants to get better. I give him little tidbits that I wouldn't have liked to play against, what I wouldn't have wanted [as a defender].”

“Patrick obviously will need a lot more coaching, and we're working with him,” said Smith, a distinguished center back in his own playing days in England.

With 15 goal contributions for CLTFC in 2024, three goals in his first four US men’s national team caps and overseas transfer interest spiking, the big striker’s profile has grown dramatically over the past few months. Yet substantial upside remains to be mined, according to head coach Dean Smith, who provided a window into the process behind that in a Thursday media availability ahead of Nashville’s arrival.

Work in progress

A late bloomer who began his college career at the non-scholarship NCAA Division III level before rocketing up the ranks as he exited his teens, Agyemang possesses a rare blend of size, speed and on-ball flair. CLT’s technical staff believe he can use his physical traits to even greater effect in more subtle ways that will round out his skill set.

“When we go longer and the ball’s coming up to him, don't get in a position where the center back’s touching you, holding you, feeling you; you can come off the side at times when you need to. So there's little things that we've been working with Patrick to make him better,” said Smith, who noted that he sees young Israeli Idan Toklomati as CLT’s primary competitor for minutes at the No. 9 spot and hopes the duo push one another all season.

“I've no doubts of Patrick's ability,” added Smith, praising Agyemang’s outing in an overall disappointing 2-0 loss at Colorado last week. “He scored again for the US team, and he’ll score a lot more for us.”

In fact, Agyemang has scored more for the USMNT than his club in 2025. He’s still scored just once for The Crown in their first six matches, and adding to that number figures to be integral to his team’s ambitions to climb into the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference standings.

Unsurprisingly, Agyemang’s visibility has also grown among opposing defenders. In Smith’s view, the increasingly muscular tactics to slow down his No. 9 deserve closer attention from officiating crews.