Panama vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

How to watch and stream

Canada have already made history, clinching their first FIFA World Cup bid since 1986. But no doubt John Herdman's side would like to close out Concacaf qualifying in style, and improve their FIFA ranking, when they head to already-eliminated Panama to conclude the Octagonal on Matchday 14.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday evening's kickoff.

When

Wednesday, March 30 | 9:05 pm ET

Where

Estadio Rommel Fernández | Panama City, Panama

Panama logo
Panama

Make no mistake, Panama are absolutely gutted following a 5-1 defeat to the US men's national team that eliminated them from World Cup qualification. Los Canaleros seemed in steady standing head into 2022, but they secured just four points in five qualifying matches, while Costa Rica got hot.

But Panama are proud. And even down four goals at halftime Sunday night, they fought and Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy, who conceded a pair of penalties, scored a late consolation goal. They'll certainly look to spoil Canada's party and won't make things easy for Les Rouges.

Panama are guaranteed to finish in fifth place this cycle after their history-making 2018 tournament appearance in Russia.

Canada logo
Canada

It's mission accomplished, as a party 36 years in the making arrived Sunday at BMO Field following a World Cup berth-clinching 4-0 win over Jamaica. But the job's not done for Canada. That's because there's important positioning to play for ahead of Friday's World Cup draw.

When Canada started World Cup qualifying last March, they were ranked No. 73 in the world. They've since climbed up to No. 33. FIFA will use the rankings released on March 31 to determine the four pots for the draw and Canada are currently on the Pot 3/Pot 4 bubble. A win in Panama City should move the CanMNT up the rankings and improve their chances of being in Pot 3.

Until then? Canada can take confidence from all they've accomplished, with first place all but locked up in their regional ascension.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Canada

