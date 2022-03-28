Panama vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

It's mission accomplished, as a party 36 years in the making arrived Sunday at BMO Field following a World Cup berth-clinching 4-0 win over Jamaica. But the job's not done for Canada. That's because there's important positioning to play for ahead of Friday's World Cup draw.

When Canada started World Cup qualifying last March, they were ranked No. 73 in the world. They've since climbed up to No. 33. FIFA will use the rankings released on March 31 to determine the four pots for the draw and Canada are currently on the Pot 3/Pot 4 bubble. A win in Panama City should move the CanMNT up the rankings and improve their chances of being in Pot 3.