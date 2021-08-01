Transfer Tracker

Orlando sign Adam Grinwis as Brandon Austin returns to Tottenham

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Adam Grinwis

Orlando City SC signed free agent goalkeeper Adam Grinwis, as Brandon Austin returned to Tottenham Hotspur at the conclusion of a six-month loan spell, the club announced Saturday.

Grinwis, in his second stint with the Lions, signed for the remainder of the 2021 season with a club option for 2022.

“We are really happy to welcome Adam back to Orlando City,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “With Adam we get a player that loves the club, knows and is comfortable with the guys, and that has a successful history here.”

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with Orlando from 2018-19, backstopping the Lions to a memorable penalty kick shootout win over New York City FC in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. He appeared in six regular-season matches for Orlando, making 14 saves and earning one clean sheet.

Grinwis started his professional career with the Rochester Rhinos in 2015 before spending one year with Saint Louis FC of the USL in 2017.

Austin made five appearances in his loan stint, filling in for Pedro Gallese during his time with the Peruvian national team. Austin made a total of eight saves, kept one clean sheet and picked up three wins.

“We thank Brandon for all his hard work during his time here,” Muzzi said. “The professionalism and dedication that he showed to improve not only himself, but the team as a whole, did not go unnoticed. We want to wish Brandon the best of luck in the upcoming Premier League season.”

