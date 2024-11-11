Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

The stakes have never been higher in the Southeast rivalry between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United, who meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, Nov. 24 | 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Where
- Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida
The winner advances to an Eastern Conference Final against either New York City FC or New York Red Bulls, set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)
Following Round One exits by Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, Orlando are the East's highest remaining seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The fourth-ranked Lions should hardly be considered a surprise, having earned 31 points over their final 14 regular-season matches (10W-1L-3D) – the second-best total in MLS since July.
However, it was far from smooth sailing for Orlando in Round One. Oscar Pareja's side needed a second-half stoppage-time penalty kick goal from Facundo Torres to force an eventual 4-1 shootout win over Charlotte FC in Game 3 that saw goalkeeper Pedro Gallese make two crucial saves.
Torres has 2g/0a in the playoffs, with No. 10 Martín Ojeda also finding the back of the net in their 2-0 win in Game 1 vs. Charlotte. Meanwhile, Gallese and the center back pairing of Robin Jansson and Rodrigo Schlegel have only conceded one goal in 270 postseason minutes.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)
Atlanta produced arguably the greatest upset in MLS playoff history, eliminating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in an all-time shocker.
Brad Guzan's goalkeeping heroics spearheaded the ninth-seeded Five Stripes to the most improbable of Round One results, culminating in a 3-2 Game 3 win at Chase Stadium that came courtesy of a Jamal Thiaré brace and Bartosz Slisz's series-clinching header.
Fittingly, Atlanta's Cinderella run was made possible thanks to their 2-1 win at Orlando in their regular-season finale which, coupled with other favorable Decision Day outcomes, helped them sneak into the postseason via the Wild Card match.
Does another memorable performance await the 2018 MLS Cup champions at Inter&Co Stadium?