Matchday

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

24-Playoffs-H2W-ORLvATL
MLSsoccer staff

The stakes have never been higher in the Southeast rivalry between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United, who meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

The winner advances to an Eastern Conference Final against either New York City FC or New York Red Bulls, set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

Orlando City logo
Orlando City
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4
  • Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)

Following Round One exits by Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, Orlando are the East's highest remaining seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The fourth-ranked Lions should hardly be considered a surprise, having earned 31 points over their final 14 regular-season matches (10W-1L-3D) – the second-best total in MLS since July.

However, it was far from smooth sailing for Orlando in Round One. Oscar Pareja's side needed a second-half stoppage-time penalty kick goal from Facundo Torres to force an eventual 4-1 shootout win over Charlotte FC in Game 3 that saw goalkeeper Pedro Gallese make two crucial saves.

Torres has 2g/0a in the playoffs, with No. 10 Martín Ojeda also finding the back of the net in their 2-0 win in Game 1 vs. Charlotte. Meanwhile, Gallese and the center back pairing of Robin Jansson and Rodrigo Schlegel have only conceded one goal in 270 postseason minutes.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
  • Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Atlanta produced arguably the greatest upset in MLS playoff history, eliminating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in an all-time shocker.

Brad Guzan's goalkeeping heroics spearheaded the ninth-seeded Five Stripes to the most improbable of Round One results, culminating in a 3-2 Game 3 win at Chase Stadium that came courtesy of a Jamal Thiaré brace and Bartosz Slisz's series-clinching header.

Fittingly, Atlanta's Cinderella run was made possible thanks to their 2-1 win at Orlando in their regular-season finale which, coupled with other favorable Decision Day outcomes, helped them sneak into the postseason via the Wild Card match.

Does another memorable performance await the 2018 MLS Cup champions at Inter&Co Stadium?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Orlando City SC Atlanta United

Related Stories

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal
Why Philadelphia Union parted with Jim Curtin & what's next
More News
More News
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal
Why Philadelphia Union parted with Jim Curtin & what's next
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why Philadelphia Union parted with Jim Curtin & what's next
Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Does another playoff El Tráfico await?
0:53
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Does another playoff El Tráfico await?
Twellman's Takes: Should FC Cincinnati keep Luciano Acosta?
1:33
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Should FC Cincinnati keep Luciano Acosta?
Twellman's Takes: How will Inter Miami remember 2024?
1:16
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: How will Inter Miami remember 2024?
Bruce Arena joins San Jose Earthquakes: What is 2025 outlook?
3:19

Bruce Arena joins San Jose Earthquakes: What is 2025 outlook?