Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

The stakes have never been higher in the Southeast rivalry between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United , who meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

The winner advances to an Eastern Conference Final against either New York City FC or New York Red Bulls , set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4

Eastern Conference No. 4 Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)

Following Round One exits by Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, Orlando are the East's highest remaining seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The fourth-ranked Lions should hardly be considered a surprise, having earned 31 points over their final 14 regular-season matches (10W-1L-3D) – the second-best total in MLS since July.

However, it was far from smooth sailing for Orlando in Round One. Oscar Pareja's side needed a second-half stoppage-time penalty kick goal from Facundo Torres to force an eventual 4-1 shootout win over Charlotte FC in Game 3 that saw goalkeeper Pedro Gallese make two crucial saves.