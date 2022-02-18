Orlando City unveil 2022 The Sunshine kit

Orlando City SC have unveiled their new community kit ahead of the 2022 MLS season, The Sunshine kit by adidas.
A nod to the dazzling skies and a reference to the endless summers of the Sunshine State, the Sunshine Kit is anchored in the natural art created by Florida’s weather, reflecting the bold colors of the sunrises and sunsets seen from the seats of Exploria Stadium and across Central Florida.
The kit features shades of gold to represent the sun, orange as a nod to Florida's famous citrus, followed by the club’s iconic purple to form a unique sunrise/sunset effect down the front of the jersey. The kit will blend seamlessly with the Lions’ familiar purple shorts.
MLS is Back on February 26!