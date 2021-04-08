Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have signed defender Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options each year from 2022-24, it was announced Thursday.
Hope-Gund was selected No. 19 overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with one of the Lions' first-round picks. He spent the last four years at Georgetown University, helping the Hoyas win the 2019 NCAA national championship.
“We decided after the draft that it would be beneficial for him to return to Georgetown for the Hoyas’ spring season and he’s done well there, helping their defense to only allow five goals across their eight games played so far and starting in all of them,” Orlando EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s a player that we were really happy to get this year, who has shown an ability to lead as team captain for Georgetown and we think now is the right time to bring him on board ahead of our 2021 MLS season.”
During his four years at Georgetown, Hope-Gund provided two goals and two assists across 44 games (32 starts). He helped the Big East program record 21 shutouts across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The 21-year-old has been added to Orlando’s supplemental roster. In the SuperDraft’s first round, Orlando also took Georgetown forward Derek Dodson with the No. 8 overall pick.