Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Rio Hope-Gund

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed defender Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options each year from 2022-24, it was announced Thursday.

Hope-Gund was selected No. 19 overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with one of the Lions' first-round picks. He spent the last four years at Georgetown University, helping the Hoyas win the 2019 NCAA national championship.

“We decided after the draft that it would be beneficial for him to return to Georgetown for the Hoyas’ spring season and he’s done well there, helping their defense to only allow five goals across their eight games played so far and starting in all of them,” Orlando EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s a player that we were really happy to get this year, who has shown an ability to lead as team captain for Georgetown and we think now is the right time to bring him on board ahead of our 2021 MLS season.”

During his four years at Georgetown, Hope-Gund provided two goals and two assists across 44 games (32 starts). He helped the Big East program record 21 shutouts across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The 21-year-old has been added to Orlando’s supplemental roster. In the SuperDraft’s first round, Orlando also took Georgetown forward Derek Dodson with the No. 8 overall pick.

Orlando City SC Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign center back Alan Franco from Independiente
LA Galaxy sign winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC
Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders
Wondo Way: San Jose honor Chris Wondolowski with new street name

Wondo Way: San Jose honor Chris Wondolowski with new street name
Alfredo Morales aims to "light up the spark" for NYCFC

Alfredo Morales aims to "light up the spark" for NYCFC
Top 7 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2021
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Top 7 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2021
Atlanta United sign center back Alan Franco from Independiente
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign center back Alan Franco from Independiente
More News
Video
Video
Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
0:49

Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
0:44

GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
GOAL: Jonathan Mensah hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
0:38

GOAL: Jonathan Mensah hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
GOAL: Gyasi Zardes hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
0:52

GOAL: Gyasi Zardes hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.