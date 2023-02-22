Orlando City sign striker Duncan McGuire

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 22-year-old, who was chosen No. 6 overall (first round) out of Creighton University, was a pre-signed senior before the SuperDraft. His deal with Orlando runs through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26.

"The 2023 SuperDraft was an important building block for our roster and, as we previously said, we were happy to get the players we had our eyes on from the start," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.