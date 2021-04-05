Orlando City sign midfielder Raul Aguilera to Homegrown deal

“Raul is a great young player that has been with the Club from the very beginning,” EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a club statement. “He learned a lot from his time with a top-flight program at the collegiate level and brought that knowledge to our system and continued to work hard. Raul is a player that is incredibly dedicated to this Club, has shown us his love for this city and proven that he is truly a Lion through and through.”