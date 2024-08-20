Orlando City sign midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have acquired midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth from Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK, the club announced Tuesday.

Bruseth is signed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. The 20-year-old Norwegian youth international occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"We’re very happy to welcome Heine to Orlando. He is a young player with tremendous upside, and we’re very excited to continue his development here in Central Florida,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.