Orlando City sign midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth

Orlando City SC have acquired midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth from Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK, the club announced Tuesday.
Bruseth is signed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. The 20-year-old Norwegian youth international occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
"We’re very happy to welcome Heine to Orlando. He is a young player with tremendous upside, and we’re very excited to continue his development here in Central Florida,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.
"Heine adds another element of creativity, vision and depth to our midfield, coming in at an important time as we push for another appearance in the postseason. We look forward to seeing him in purple soon."
Bruseth has 2g/3a in 46 appearances throughout his professional career. He’s represented Norway up through the U-21 level.
In Orlando, Bruseth adds central-midfield depth alongside Peruvian international Wilder Cartagena and Uruguay international César Araújo.
The Lions are seventh in the Eastern Conference (34 points) and on pace for a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
