Orlando City sign Martín Ojeda to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City have signed midfielder Martín Ojeda to a contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Argentine's new deal lasts through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30. He remains a Designated Player.

“This is a major move for us as we enter our next competitive cycle,” said Orlando general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “Martín is central to our attacking identity. He is a consistent creator, proven match-winner and emotional leader whose presence elevates everyone around him.

"He has set numerous club records during his time here, and this renewal reflects both his sustained excellence and our commitment to building a roster with long-term flexibility. We’re thrilled to keep Martín in purple as we continue our push for trophies.”

Ojeda has 33g/30a in 130 appearances across all competitions since joining the Lions from Argentine side Godoy Cruzahead of the 2023 season.

He had a career-best 2025 campaign, delivering a club-record 39 goal contributions (20g/19a) in 42 games across all competitions. In MLS play, his 12-game consecutive goal contribution streak was the second longest in league history.

“It’s an honor to renew and continue being part of this club until 2029,” said Ojeda. “We will keep working with ambition and commitment, always showing up and giving everything to defend these colors. Let’s keep growing together.”

Orlando open the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).